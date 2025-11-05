Franklin Templeton Set for XRP ETF Launch this Month Following Fresh S-1 Filing

# Franklin Templeton Prepares for XRP ETF Launch Announcement

Franklin Templeton is gearing up for the launch of its XRP ETF this month after submitting a fresh S-1 filing to the U.S. SEC. The company has updated its filing in preparation for the upcoming launch of the XRP fund.

## Franklin Templeton Releases Updated S-1 Filing

In a recent development, Franklin Templeton has made amendments to its S-1 filing, incorporating concise 8(a) language pertaining to its XRP ETF. Market analysts, including Bloomberg’s James, have noted the progress made by Franklin Templeton in advancing towards the launch of the XRP ETF.

