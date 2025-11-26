# Franklin Templeton Prepares for Solana ETF Launch

## Introduction

Franklin Templeton, a prominent asset manager, is making strides towards introducing its Solana ETF fund with the recent submission of its final filing to the SEC. This development follows the successful debut of the XRP ETF fund on the NYSE platform earlier this week. Let’s delve into the details of Franklin Templeton’s progress towards the launch of the Solana ETF.

## Franklin Templeton’s Advancements

Franklin Templeton has taken a significant step forward by submitting a Form 8-A to the SEC, signaling its readiness to launch the Solana ETF. This move marks a crucial milestone in the company’s expansion of its ETF offerings, following the positive reception of the XRP ETF debut.

## Solana ETF on the Horizon

With the final SEC filing in place, Franklin Templeton is now one step closer to bringing the Solana ETF to market. The company’s strategic decision to venture into the Solana ecosystem reflects its commitment to diversifying its investment products and meeting the evolving needs of investors.

## Conclusion

The submission of the final SEC filing for the Solana ETF demonstrates Franklin Templeton’s proactive approach to offering innovative investment opportunities in the digital asset space. As the asset manager gears up for the launch of the Solana ETF, investors can anticipate a new avenue for exposure to the burgeoning Solana ecosystem.

The post Franklin Templeton Submits Final SEC Filing for Solana ETF Following XRP ETF Success originally appeared on CoinGape, indicating the growing interest and activity in the cryptocurrency ETF market.