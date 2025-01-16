Freename and Etherlink team up to launch ‘.etherlink’ domain for Web3 identity management

# Introducing the Collaboration: Freename and Etherlink Launch ‘ .etherlink’ Domain for Web3 Identity Management

## Overview

Freename, a leading multi-chain Web3 namespace platform, has forged a collaboration with Etherlink, a prominent Layer-2 (L2) blockchain. Together, they are introducing the innovative top-level domain (TLD) ‘ .etherlink,’ aimed at simplifying Web3 identity management and enhancing blockchain domain adoption. This partnership is set to revolutionize digital asset management and streamline the creation of Web3 identities.

## Celebrating the Launch: Special Offer for Etherlink Users

In celebration of this milestone, Etherlink users can now avail a complimentary domain for a duration of three months, which can be redeemed through the platform’s reseller page. The introduction of ‘.etherlink’ signifies a new era for the Etherlink community, allowing users to personalize their domains and unify their online presence under a single domain, enhancing their Web3 identity.

## Empowering Web2 Businesses through Blockchain Technology

Etherlink stands out as a permissionless L2 blockchain with robust decentralized governance, anti-censorship mechanisms, and fraud-proof features. On the other hand, Freename, an accredited multichain Web3 namespace provider and registrar, leverages Etherlink’s capabilities to tokenize and secure Web2 domains through blockchain integration. This collaboration offers Web2 businesses enhanced brand protection, domain security, and interoperability across over 50 blockchain networks.

## Promoting Web3 Decentralization and Censorship Resistance

Etherlink’s transaction fees, as low as $0.001 per transaction, ensure affordability and accessibility in blockchain interactions. With integration with Tezos Smart Rollups, Etherlink guarantees security and seamless cross-chain compatibility with major Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. By eliminating centralized intermediaries and administrative keys, Etherlink’s architecture epitomizes decentralization and resistance to censorship.

## Industry Expert Insights: Cédric Roche on the Integration

Cédric Roche, the Business Development and Technical Support Director at Nomadic Labs, emphasized the critical role of domains in digital identity transformation. The integration of Freename with Etherlink revolutionizes how the Etherlink community connects and transacts, offering a more user-friendly and intuitive Web3 environment for both traditional businesses and crypto-native users.

## Expanding the Etherlink Ecosystem

The launch of the ‘.etherlink’ domain marks a significant advancement in the Etherlink ecosystem, following the recent introduction of the uranium.io marketplace and Tezos X roadmap. This TLD enables human-readable wallet addresses for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and community members, fostering trust and accessibility within the Etherlink ecosystem. Through this partnership, Freename underscores its commitment to delivering a secure, scalable, and decentralized domain ecosystem.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Freename and Etherlink represents a significant leap forward in Web3 identity management and blockchain domain adoption. The introduction of the ‘ .etherlink’ domain symbolizes a new era of innovation and accessibility, paving the way for enhanced digital asset management and simplified Web3 identity creation.