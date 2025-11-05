From Truth Social to Hollywood: Crypto.com is Expanding into Prediction Markets Business

## Introduction

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com is making waves in the prediction markets business, with recent developments showing significant growth and expansion. In a competitive field, Crypto.com has surged ahead, surpassing competitors like Polymarket. This article delves into the emergence of Crypto.com in the prediction markets sector and its increasing influence.

### Crypto.com Surpasses Rival Polymarket in Monthly Volume

Last week marked a milestone for Crypto.com as it outperformed Polymarket in monthly volume for the first time. The platform recorded an impressive $4.3–4.4 billion in notional volume for the month, showcasing its rising prominence in the prediction markets realm. Polymarket, on the other hand, achieved a record high in October, with monthly volume rebounding to approximately $3.0 billion. Moreover, the platform experienced a surge in monthly active traders, reaching a peak of 477,850.

## Expansion into Prediction Markets Business

Amidst these developments, Crypto.com is now eyeing further expansion into the prediction markets business. With a growing user base and increasing trading activity, the platform is poised to capitalize on the rising demand for prediction market services. By leveraging its technological capabilities and strategic positioning, Crypto.com aims to solidify its presence in this competitive landscape.

### Strategic Move towards Truth Social and Hollywood

The emergence of Crypto.com in the prediction markets sector also aligns with its broader strategic initiatives. The platform’s foray into prediction markets complements its recent ventures into Truth Social and Hollywood, signaling a diversified approach to cater to a diverse range of users and markets. This strategic move underscores Crypto.com’s commitment to innovation and adaptability in an ever-evolving industry.

## Conclusion

Crypto.com’s expansion into the prediction markets business highlights its growing influence and competitiveness in the cryptocurrency space. By leveraging its strengths and capitalizing on market trends, the platform is well-positioned to capture opportunities and drive growth. As Crypto.com continues to redefine the landscape of prediction markets, its trajectory towards Truth Social and Hollywood exemplifies a holistic approach to meet the evolving needs of users and stakeholders.