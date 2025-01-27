Funtico launches TICO to bolster gaming ecosystem

# Funtico Introduces TICO Token for Enhanced Gaming Ecosystem

## Introduction

Funtico, a revolutionary chain-agnostic Web3 gaming platform, has unveiled the launch of its Token Generation Event (TGE), marking the official release of the TICO token. This move aims to strengthen the gaming ecosystem and deliver enhanced experiences to gamers and publishers. Read on to discover the key highlights of this exciting development.

## Unifying Gaming Experiences with TICO

As a pivotal component of Funtico’s ecosystem, the TICO token is set to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating gaming experiences, AI-driven systems, and seamless transactions across diverse platforms. Initially established as an ERC-20 token on the Avalanche C-Chain, TICO will expand its reach by bridging to other prominent chains like Ethereum, Base, and Polygon. This interoperability feature will benefit both developers and gamers, enhancing the overall gaming landscape.

## Features and Utilities of TICO

TICO introduces a myriad of features that cater to the needs of gamers and publishers alike. Gamers can leverage the token for in-game purchases, accessing premium content, and monetizing their gaming activities. The token facilitates interoperability across item ownership, gaming environments, customization options, and integration with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Additionally, users can access innovative tools such as “Publisher as a Service,” rewards programs, and advanced AI capabilities.

On the other hand, publishers can utilize TICO to transition their games from Web2 to Web3 environments, benefiting from monetization tools, co-branding opportunities, item ownership functionalities, and interactive community engagement tools.

## Token Allocation and Distribution Strategy

With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens, TICO’s distribution strategy focuses on fostering ecosystem growth and sustainability. Key allocation percentages include 17% for seed and private sales, 10% for the initial strategic sale, and 3% for subsequent strategic sales. The allocation also reserves percentages for Key Opinion Leaders, advisors, the team, liquidity pool maintenance, in-game rewards, limited edition NFTs, ecosystem fund, treasury, and marketing partnerships.

## Emphasis on Security and Compliance

Funtico places paramount importance on security and compliance within its ecosystem. The TICO token’s smart contract undergoes rigorous audits conducted by Sayfer, a renowned blockchain security firm. Moreover, both the Funtico platform and its accompanying games undergo thorough reviews to ensure reliability, integrity, and compliance with industry standards. Legal classification as a utility token underscores Funtico’s commitment to regulatory standards, setting the stage for a sustainable future in Web3 gaming.

## Conclusion

Funtico’s introduction of the TICO token marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the gaming industry, promising enhanced experiences, interoperability, and innovative features for gamers and publishers. As the token continues to evolve, users can anticipate exciting developments in AI integration, partnership expansions, and enhanced interoperability functionalities within the gaming ecosystem.

*This article was originally published on Finbold.*