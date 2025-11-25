Galaxy Digital Targets $9B Prediction Market, Enters Liquidity Talks With Polymarket and Kalshi

## Introduction

Galaxy Digital is setting its sights on the $9 billion prediction market as it ventures into liquidity talks with Polymarket and Kalshi. The firm aims to expand its investment reach and explore new opportunities within the prediction market space.

## Galaxy Digital Eyes Prediction Market Liquidity Push

Galaxy Digital, led by Mike Novogratz, has initiated discussions with Polymarket and Kalshi to enhance liquidity within the prediction market. This strategic move aligns with the firm’s goal of diversifying its investment portfolio and engaging in emerging market segments.

## Enters Liquidity Talks With Polymarket and Kalshi

Galaxy Digital is actively engaging with Polymarket and Kalshi to explore collaboration opportunities and bolster liquidity within the prediction market. By partnering with these platforms, the firm aims to leverage their expertise and resources to navigate the evolving landscape of digital asset prediction markets.

## Conclusion

Galaxy Digital’s foray into the $9 billion prediction market through liquidity talks with Polymarket and Kalshi signifies its commitment to innovation and strategic growth. By tapping into this dynamic market segment, the firm aims to solidify its presence in the digital asset space and drive value for its stakeholders.