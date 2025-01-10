Gate.io launches a startup airdrop program featuring a Camino Network initial free offering

# Gate.io Launches Startup Airdrop Program with Camino Network Initial Free Offering

## Introduction:

Gate.io, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced the Startup Project Free Airdrop Program, offering occasional free airdrops for potential blockchain projects. The inaugural airdrop will showcase Camino Network (CAM).

## Camino Network Initial Free Offering on Gate.io

The initial free offering of Camino Network will be active from 6 AM UTC on January 15, 2025, to 6 AM UTC on January 17, 2025. Trading of CAM/USDT pairs will begin on January 17, 2025, at 10 AM UTC. The fundraising target for this launch is $40,000 USDT, with 333,333 CAM tokens available, all unlocked upon distribution.

### Participation Requirements:

To participate, users must undergo Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification and maintain a spot asset balance of at least $10 USD. However, users from certain restricted regions may not be eligible to participate, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Mainland China, Singapore, Canada, France, and Germany.

### CAM Free Airdrop Rules:

The set rules aim to reward higher-tier users while also including newcomers. VIP users can access more airdrop shares, with higher VIP levels allowing for up to 8,000 shares per user. Non-VIP users can engage by holding a minimum of $10 USD in spot assets to participate in a lucky draw for free airdrop shares.

During the token distribution phase, a user’s VIP level will determine the number of shares received. For non-VIP users, the allocation will be randomly selected based on the total number of tokens available.

## Conclusion:

Gate.io’s innovative Startup Project Free Airdrop Program featuring Camino Network’s initial free offering presents an exciting opportunity for users to engage in the crypto landscape. With clear participation guidelines and rules, this program aims to involve a diverse range of users while promoting emerging blockchain projects. Stay tuned for more updates and future airdrop opportunities on Gate.io.

*This article was originally published on Finbold.*