GENIUS Act Back on Track as Trump Wins Support from Lawmakers, BTC Price Jumps

# GENIUS Act Gains Traction with Trump’s Support

## Introduction

The GENIUS Act, a pivotal piece of crypto legislation, has regained momentum as President Donald Trump garners renewed support from House members. Originally facing setbacks in Congress, the legislative push is now back on track and poised for a crucial vote.

## Trump’s Efforts to Revive the GENIUS Act

President Trump has actively rallied lawmakers to rescue the GENIUS Act from unexpected delays. His strategic approach has successfully reignited interest and support for the legislation, bringing it back to the forefront of discussions.

## The Path Forward for the GENIUS Act

With the backing of House members and the continued efforts of President Trump, the GENIUS Act is in a strong position to overcome previous obstacles. The proposed legislation is now positioned for an imminent and significant vote that could determine its future course.

## BTC Price Reaction to GENIUS Act Developments

As news of the GENIUS Act gaining traction and receiving support from key lawmakers circulates, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a notable jump. Market sentiment surrounding the potential implications of the legislation has positively impacted the cryptocurrency landscape.

## Conclusion

The resurgence of the GENIUS Act, fueled by President Trump’s outreach to lawmakers, marks a significant turning point in the legislative journey of the crypto industry. With momentum building and crucial support secured, the future of the GENIUS Act appears promising, influencing both political decisions and cryptocurrency market dynamics.