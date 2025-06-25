GENIUS Act Reaches House But Progress Hinges On CLARITY Act Merger

# House Considers Merger of GENIUS Act with CLARITY Act

## Introduction

After successfully navigating through the challenges in the Senate, the GENIUS Act is now at a critical juncture as it reaches the US House of Representatives. However, its progress is dependent on a potential merger with the CLARITY Act, a move supported by some House members to facilitate a seamless passage.

## House Receives GENIUS Act Amid Calls For Merger

The transition of the GENIUS Act from the Senate to the House has sparked discussions among lawmakers regarding the necessity of merging it with the CLARITY Act. This proposed pairing of the stablecoin legislation with the bill addressing the crypto market structure is viewed as a crucial step towards ensuring the effective implementation of comprehensive regulations in the cryptocurrency space.

## Progress Contingent on CLARITY Act Merger

While the GENIUS Act has advanced through the Senate with relative ease, its journey in the House is likely to be marked by more deliberations and negotiations. The push for a merger with the CLARITY Act underscores the importance placed on creating a cohesive regulatory framework that addresses various aspects of the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

## Conclusion

As the GENIUS Act awaits further deliberation in the House, the potential merger with the CLARITY Act stands out as a key factor that could impact its trajectory. The ongoing discussions surrounding this legislative strategy highlight the complexities involved in regulating the cryptocurrency market and underscore the importance of collaboration and alignment between different facets of the regulatory landscape. Stay tuned for updates on the progress of these crucial bills as they navigate the legislative process in the House of Representatives.