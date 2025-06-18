GENIUS Act: Ripple, Coinbase, Gemini Praise US Senate’s Stablecoin Decision

GENIUS Act: Ripple, Coinbase, Gemini Applaud US Senate’s Stablecoin Decision

Upon the successful passing of the GENIUS Act by the US Senate, leaders in the crypto industry are expressing their approval. Ripple, Coinbase, and Gemini have all lauded the Senate’s decision, anticipating that the new regulations on stablecoins will drive progress and creativity within the crypto sector.

The support shown by Ripple, Coinbase, and Gemini for the US Senate’s stablecoin decision underscores the importance of regulatory developments in the crypto space. As the industry continues to evolve, clear guidelines such as those outlined in the GENIUS Act are essential for fostering innovation and progress.