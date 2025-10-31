# Global Bitcoin ATM Count Reaches Highest Level Since December 2022

## Introduction

The latest data reveals a remarkable surge in the global deployment of Bitcoin ATMs, with the total count hitting its highest level since December 2022. This article delves into the key insights from the recent data compiled by Finbold Research, shedding light on the ongoing trends in the crypto infrastructure landscape.

## Key Findings

### Bitcoin ATM Installations Surge Over 427% Month-on-Month

In October 2025, there was a substantial acceleration in Bitcoin ATM installations, with a net gain of 422 new machines, showcasing a remarkable 427.5% increase compared to the previous month. This surge reflects a growing interest in cryptocurrencies, driving the expansion of physical infrastructure to facilitate easier access for users worldwide.

### North America Dominates Global Distribution

North America remains a frontrunner in the global distribution of crypto ATMs, constituting over 83% of all installations worldwide. The United States spearheaded this growth by adding 360 new ATMs in October, contributing to the region’s robust crypto infrastructure. Meanwhile, Canada also saw significant additions, solidifying its position as a key player in the crypto ATM space.

### Regional Disparities and Emerging Markets

While North America boasts a significant share of Bitcoin ATMs, regions like Europe, Australia, Latin America, and Southeast Asia exhibit varying degrees of growth. Europe, for instance, experienced slower growth with only eight new ATMs added in EU member states, highlighting the diverse landscape of crypto adoption across different continents. However, emerging markets show promise with gradual increases in installations, indicating a broader global reach for Bitcoin infrastructure.

## Future Outlook

The continuous growth in Bitcoin ATM installations signals a positive trajectory for the industry, with operators gearing up for heightened retail interest and improved regulatory frameworks. As we head into early 2026, the expansion of the global Bitcoin ATM network is poised to continue, potentially surpassing the 40,000 mark by the end of 2025.

## Conclusion

The surge in Bitcoin ATM installations worldwide reflects a resurgence in crypto infrastructure development, signaling increased accessibility and adoption of digital assets. With North America leading the charge and emerging markets steadily embracing cryptocurrencies, the global Bitcoin ATM count is on an upward trajectory, paving the way for a more inclusive and interconnected crypto ecosystem.

*Originally posted on [Finbold](#).*