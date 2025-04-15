Gomble Games prepares the launch of GM token

# Gomble Games Announces Launch of GM Token

## Introduction

Gomble Games, the blockchain arm of renowned mobile gaming studio 111 percent, is gearing up for the release of its native GM token. The launch details were shared with Finbold on Tuesday, April 15, revealing an exciting journey ahead for gaming and blockchain enthusiasts.

## Gombel’s GM Token

The anticipated GM token offered by Gomble Games is set to go beyond traditional cryptocurrencies. This innovative token aims to bridge the gap between players and blockchain developers within Gomble’s ecosystem. It introduces perks such as discounts on in-game purchases and rewards for players collaborating in staking pools based on in-game performance. Developers, on the other hand, are granted access to player data via Gomble’s on-chain SQUAD system and opportunities like funding and marketplace transactions. The initiative will also include a buyback-and-burn mechanism to manage the token’s supply effectively.

### Governance and Community Empowerment

Gomble Games plans to incorporate governance features and new utilities in the upcoming days to empower the community further and foster active participation among users.

## GOMBLE Ecosystem Airdrop

In celebration of the GM token launch, Gomble has unveiled an Ecosystem Airdrop Campaign. The campaign encompasses 12 Web3 projects, offering rewards based on user activity and token holdings. Gomble’s Proof of SQUAD (PoSQ) model validates collaborative play and social dynamics, contributing to a 7% increase in daily retention and a significant rise in spending among paying users, as indicated by independent research.

## The Growth of the GOMBLE Ecosystem

Gomble has witnessed substantial growth, securing $10 million in funding from prominent backers like Yzi Labs, Hashed, Spartan, Shima Capital, and Animoca Brands. The platform now boasts over 3.5 million users, with 2.8 million active monthly users and a strong following of over a million across X, Discord, and Telegram. The recent Launchpool #3 Campaign recorded remarkable achievements: 8.6 million missions completed, 360 billion SQUAD Coins deposited, over 653,000 unique wallets participating, and approximately 2.29 million transactions amounting to $300,000 in volume.

## Conclusion

Exciting times lie ahead for Gomble Games with the impending launch of the GM token, promising a blend of gaming and blockchain innovation. The development signifies a significant step towards enhancing player engagement and developer integration within Gomble’s thriving ecosystem, setting the stage for a vibrant community and future growth opportunities. The article originally appeared on Finbold, shedding light on the growth and potential of the Gomble Games initiative.