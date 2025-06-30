GoMining appoints R136 Ventures’ Victor Orlovski to advisory board

GoMining Appoints Victor Orlovski to Advisory Board

Introduction:

GoMining, a prominent Bitcoin mining platform, has recently welcomed Victor Orlovski, the esteemed founder of R136 Ventures, to its Advisory Board. This strategic move signifies a significant step towards leveraging Orlovski’s vast experience and expertise in the tech industry to enhance GoMining’s position in the ever-evolving crypto-mining landscape.

Victor Orlovski’s Background:

Victor Orlovski, with a remarkable portfolio of over 30 high-growth tech companies and managing $420 million in assets, is known for his instrumental role in facilitating initial public offerings (IPOs) and Fortune 500 exits. His profound insights have been captured in his Wall Street Journal bestseller, “From Rhino to Unicorn,” offering valuable perspectives on the digital transformation of legacy institutions. Orlovski’s appointment heralds a new era of professionalization in the realm of crypto-mining.

The GoMining Advisory Board:

Joining forces with industry luminaries such as Tal Cohen, Gleb Kostarev, and Igor Milihram, Victor Orlovski will help steer GoMining towards sustained growth and innovation. Together, the Advisory Board will focus on enhancing regulated finance, fortifying Web3 infrastructure, and spearheading global expansion initiatives. Their collective efforts aim to chart a strategic course for GoMining and position it as a trusted partner in the institutional crypto landscape.

Evolution in the Crypto Industry:

Orlovski’s appointment at GoMining coincides with a period of transformative shifts in the crypto market. With projections indicating a significant increase in crypto adoption globally and rising institutional demand for scalable infrastructure, the industry is poised for substantial growth. GoMining’s strategic moves, including the listing of the GOMINING token on KuCoin, underscore its commitment to expanding its reach and liquidity to cater to a diverse range of stakeholders.

GoMining’s Growth Trajectory:

Currently serving 3.5 million users through its innovative NFT model and offering a range of products such as the Miner Wars gaming platform and the GoMining Institutional arm, GoMining stands at the forefront of crypto innovation. The launch of the Alpha Blocks Fund, designed to provide structured exposure to mining-backed cash flows, exemplifies GoMining’s innovative approach to offering productive crypto solutions to traditional finance players.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Victor Orlovski’s inclusion in GoMining’s Advisory Board heralds a new chapter in the company’s growth story. With a stellar lineup of industry experts and a commitment to innovation, GoMining is well-positioned to capitalize on the evolving crypto landscape and drive sustainable growth in the industry.

This post was originally published on Finbold.