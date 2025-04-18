GoMining taps industry veterans for new advisory board

## Introduction

GoMining, a prominent Bitcoin mining platform, has recently announced the formation of an advisory board consisting of industry veterans. This move aims to reinforce the company’s strategic direction, enhance operational execution, and expand its market presence. In this article, we will delve into the details of the new advisory board members and GoMining’s future expansion plans.

### GoMining Advisory Board Announcement

GoMining took to Twitter on April 17 to introduce its newly established advisory board. The board comprises seasoned industry veterans with a wealth of experience and expertise poised to drive significant changes within the organization.

## Meet the Industry Veterans on GoMining’s Advisory Board

#### Gleb Kostarev, CEO of Blum.io

Gleb Kostarev, the CEO and co-founder of the cryptocurrency trading app Blum.io, brings his extensive background as a former senior leader at Binance, where he spearheaded the exchange’s expansion into Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. With his strategic insights and experience in both centralized and decentralized spaces, Kostarev is set to fortify GoMining’s growth initiatives and enhance its real-world applications within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

#### Igor Milihram, CEO of Magic Internet Moneyz

Igor Milihram, known in the industry as ‘ChartFuMonkey’ and the CEO of Magic Internet Moneyz, is a Web3 pioneer who played a key role in launching numerous non-fungible token (NFT) projects at Magic Eden (ME). His profound market understanding and practical expertise are poised to bring immense value to GoMining’s future endeavors and strategic positioning in the crypto market.

## GoMining’s Expansion Plans

Currently boasting a user base of 3.5 million individuals, GoMining’s BTC-centric ecosystem provides users with access to digital mining capabilities, enabling them to purchase Terahashes (TH) of mining power directly connected to the platform’s data centers. This user-friendly approach caters to both newcomers and DeFi enthusiasts, establishing GoMining as a catalyst for cryptocurrency adoption.

The advisory board members, in collaboration with GoMining’s team, will play a crucial role in expanding the ecosystem further. The company’s vision includes the introduction of innovative features such as debit and virtual cards, a marketplace, and enhanced functionalities designed to maximize the utility of every BTC reward earned through the platform.

Furthermore, GoMining is gearing up to launch a BTC-FI-focused launchpad, aiming to provide early access to an array of Bitcoin-centric initiatives not only to GOMINING token holders but also to users who own Terahashes.

## Conclusion

The formation of GoMining’s advisory board consisting of industry experts Gleb Kostarev and Igor Milihram signals a new chapter in the company’s growth trajectory. With robust expansion plans and a commitment to enhancing the utility of its BTC-centric ecosystem, GoMining is poised to make significant strides in the crypto space under the guidance of its seasoned advisory board members. Stay tuned for exciting developments from GoMining as it continues to reshape the landscape of Bitcoin mining and adoption.