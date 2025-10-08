GraniteShares 3x XRP ETF Can Trigger ‘Panic Buying XRP’ Says Expert

# Title: Expert Predicts ‘Panic Buying’ of XRP with GraniteShares 3x XRP ETF

## Introduction

GraniteShares recently sought approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a 3x XRP ETF, enabling investors to amplify their long and short positions for increased exposure. Pro-XRP legal expert Bill Morgan anticipates a surge in XRP demand due to this development.

## GraniteShares’ 3x XRP ETF Filing with the SEC

On October 7, GraniteShares made a significant move by filing for a 3x XRP ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This ETF is designed to offer investors the opportunity to leverage their investments for greater exposure in XRP. If approved, investors will be able to take more substantial long and short bets on XRP.

### Expert Opinion: Expectation of ‘Panic Buying XRP’

Bill Morgan, a prominent legal expert known for supporting XRP, views the introduction of the 3x XRP ETF as a potential catalyst for sparking panic buying of XRP in the near future. This prediction indicates a possible surge in demand for XRP as investors aim to capitalize on the increased leverage provided by the ETF.

## Conclusion

The proposal by GraniteShares for a 3x XRP ETF has garnered attention within the cryptocurrency community, with expert opinions like Bill Morgan’s suggesting a potential increase in XRP buying activity. Should the SEC approve the ETF, it could lead to significant market movements and heightened interest in XRP among investors. Stay updated for further developments on this front.

*Originally published on CoinGape.*