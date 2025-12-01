“`html

Grayscale Cleared to Launch First Spot Chainlink ETF This Week Amid Rising Demand

Grayscale, a prominent asset manager, has recently obtained approval to introduce the first spot Chainlink ETF, marking its third fund launch within a short span of two weeks. This development aligns with the increasing popularity and integration of the Chainlink token in various sectors.

Grayscale’s imminent launch of the Chainlink Trust highlights the company’s strategic move to diversify its investment offerings and cater to the growing demand for crypto-based investment opportunities.

This launch signifies a significant milestone in the realm of digital asset investment, providing investors with a unique avenue to leverage the potential of Chainlink within a regulated and accessible framework.

The ongoing surge in interest surrounding the Chainlink ETF underscores the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency investments and the gradual acceptance of blockchain-based assets among traditional financial institutions.

The Bottom Line

As Grayscale prepares to unveil the groundbreaking Spot Chainlink ETF, investors and enthusiasts alike are poised to witness a new chapter in the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. The upcoming launch not only underscores the upward trajectory of Chainlink but also signals a broader trend towards mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

