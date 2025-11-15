Harvard Boosts Bitcoin ETF Holdings 257% to $443M Amid Investor Withdrawals

# Harvard University Increases Bitcoin ETF Holdings by 257%

Harvard University recently made a significant move by boosting its Bitcoin ETF holdings by a substantial 257%. This decision comes amidst notable investor withdrawals from the fund, indicating Harvard’s confidence in Bitcoin ETFs despite market uncertainties.

## Harvard’s Firm Stance on Bitcoin ETF Holdings

In a recent filing, it was disclosed that Harvard now owns 6.81 million shares of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, showcasing a strong commitment to the digital asset market. This proactive step showcases Harvard’s strategic investment approach and long-term vision in the cryptocurrency sector.

### Rise in Holdings Amidst Investor Withdrawals

Despite witnessing record outflows in the preceding days, Harvard’s bold move to increase its Bitcoin ETF holdings to $443 million signals a bullish sentiment towards the cryptocurrency market. This strategic maneuver suggests Harvard’s belief in the potential value and growth prospects of Bitcoin ETFs.

## Conclusion

Harvard University’s decision to ramp up its Bitcoin ETF holdings by 257% exemplifies their confidence in the digital asset space. By doubling down on their investments amidst investor withdrawals, Harvard demonstrates a forward-thinking approach and a long-term perspective on the cryptocurrency market. This move not only highlights Harvard’s strategic acumen but also signifies a vote of confidence in the future of Bitcoin ETFs.