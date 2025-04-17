Hermetica integrates USDh with Zest Protocol to boost stablecoin liquidity

## Hermetica Enhances Stablecoin Liquidity Through USDh Integration with Zest Protocol

### Introduction

Hermetica, a prominent Bitcoin stablecoin issuer, has taken a significant step by further integrating its USD-pegged stablecoin, USDh, with the Zest Protocol to enhance stablecoin liquidity. This collaboration with the Bitcoin Layer 2 network Stacks marks a crucial milestone in the evolution of decentralized finance on the Bitcoin ecosystem.

### Hermetica’s Partnership Expansion with Stacks

In a recent update shared with Finbold on Thursday, April 17, Hermetica announced the expansion of its partnership with the Bitcoin Layer 2 network Stacks (STX). This partnership, established in September 2024, has paved the way for innovative developments in the realm of synthetic assets and decentralized financial services.

### The Significance of USDh in Boosting Zest Protocol’s Functionality

The integration of USDh minting process with Zest Protocol’s liquidation mechanism is set to revolutionize the lending landscape on Stacks. By leveraging USDh, Zest aims to streamline sBTC-backed loans with the support of Hermetica’s robust smart contract infrastructure. This strategic move not only enhances liquidity within Bitcoin-native DeFi environments but also propels the growth of BTCfi through enhanced accessibility and efficiency.

### Insights from Hermetica’s CEO and Zest Protocol’s CEO

Jakob Schillinger, the CEO of Hermetica, highlighted the transformative potential of USDh in enabling liquidity provision within Bitcoin-native DeFi ecosystems. The integration with Zest positions USDh as a cornerstone of liquidity infrastructure, bridging centralized exchange liquidity to decentralized finance spaces seamlessly.

Tycho Onnasch, CEO of Zest Protocol, emphasized the operational benefits brought forth by the partnership with Hermetica. Through native sBTC-to-USDh minting capabilities, Zest Protocol gains scalability and efficiency in managing liquidations and expanding its sBTC loan offerings. This collaboration underscores the commitment to building a robust DeFi ecosystem on the Bitcoin standard.

### Conclusion

The integration of USDh with the Zest Protocol signifies a significant advancement in bolstering stablecoin liquidity within Bitcoin-native DeFi landscapes. The synergistic partnership between Hermetica and Zest Protocol sets the stage for enhanced lending services, liquidity provision, and overall growth within the decentralized finance sector. As the digital asset ecosystem continues to evolve, collaborations like these play a pivotal role in expanding the boundaries of innovation and accessibility in the realm of blockchain-based finance.