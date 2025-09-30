Hester Peirce Says US SEC Willing to Foster DePIN and RWA Tokenization Projects

## Title: US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Supports DePIN and RWA Tokenization Projects

US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce recently expressed the commission’s commitment to fostering innovative projects like Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. This indicates a significant move towards embracing new technologies and addressing security concerns in the digital asset space.

Hester Peirce, a Commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has voiced her support for DePIN and RWA tokenization initiatives. Amid the SEC’s heightened focus on tokenization and efforts to combat security issues related to token distributions by DoubleZero, Peirce’s statements underscore the agency’s willingness to explore and promote groundbreaking blockchain projects.

Peirce’s commendation of DePIN and RWA tokenization signifies the SEC’s recognition of the transformative potential of decentralized networks and asset tokenization in the financial sector. By endorsing these advancements, the commission aims to encourage the development of cutting-edge technologies that could reshape traditional financial processes.

US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce’s declaration of support for DePIN and RWA tokenization projects marks a pivotal moment in the regulatory landscape, signaling a more open-minded approach towards emerging technologies. As the regulatory environment evolves, collaborations between regulators and industry innovators are essential in fostering a regulatory framework that promotes innovation while safeguarding investor interests and market integrity.