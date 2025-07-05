Hong Kong To Launch Third Tokenized Bond with ETF Stamp Duty Relief

## Introduction

Hong Kong is making significant strides in the digital asset and financial technology sector, with plans to launch its third tokenized green bond and introduce stamp duty relief for exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This initiative, led by the government and Financial Secretary Christopher Hui, underscores the city’s commitment to embracing innovation in the financial industry.

### Hong Kong’s Third Tokenized Bond

The upcoming launch of Hong Kong’s third tokenized green bond marks a milestone in the city’s efforts to incorporate blockchain technology and digital assets into its financial infrastructure. Building on the success of previous bond issuances, this initiative highlights Hong Kong’s position as a key player in the emerging digital finance landscape.

#### Continued Innovation in Financial Sector

By venturing into the realm of tokenized bonds, Hong Kong is demonstrating its willingness to adopt cutting-edge technologies to streamline processes and enhance accessibility in the financial sector. This move not only paves the way for future innovations but also signals the city’s proactive approach towards embracing digital transformation.

### Stamp Duty Relief for ETFs

In addition to the tokenized bond, the introduction of stamp duty relief for ETFs further reinforces Hong Kong’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for investment and financial growth. This measure aims to reduce trading costs and incentivize market participation, contributing to a more vibrant and dynamic financial market ecosystem.

#### Government’s Vision for Financial Technology

The decision to provide stamp duty relief for ETFs aligns with the government’s broader vision to promote financial technology innovation and create a sustainable and competitive financial ecosystem. By supporting ETF investments through regulatory adjustments, Hong Kong is positioning itself as a hub for diverse and innovative financial products.

## Conclusion

Hong Kong’s upcoming tokenized bond launch and stamp duty relief for ETFs exemplify the city’s proactive stance on embracing digital innovation in the financial sector. These initiatives not only showcase Hong Kong’s commitment to staying at the forefront of financial technology trends but also highlight its efforts to create a more investor-friendly and dynamic financial environment. With a clear vision and strategic approach, Hong Kong is poised to attract more investors and solidify its position as a leading financial hub in the digital era.