How to Check If You’re Eligible for NIGHT Tokens as an XRP Holder

# How to Determine Your Eligibility for NIGHT Tokens as an XRP Holder

## Introduction

XRP holders can now seize the chance to acquire $NIGHT tokens by participating in the Midnight Network’s Glacier Drop initiative. This significant airdrop is set to allocate tokens across multiple blockchains, including the XRP Ledger. If you possessed XRP at the time of the snapshot on June 11, 2025, you might qualify to obtain a portion of the $NIGHT tokens.

## Eligibility Criteria

To ascertain whether you qualify for the $NIGHT tokens as an XRP holder, you need to meet the following conditions:

– **XRP Ownership:** You must have held XRP in your wallet during the snapshot capture on June 11, 2025.

– **Snapshot Participation:** Ensure that you were actively holding XRP at the specified date and time to be eligible for the airdrop.

– **Midnight Network’s Glacier Drop:** Familiarize yourself with the details of the Glacier Drop event conducted by the Midnight Network to understand the distribution process and eligibility requirements.

## How to Verify Your Eligibility

To check your eligibility status for claiming $NIGHT tokens as an XRP holder, follow these steps:

1. **Visit the Official Website:** Go to the Midnight Network’s official website or the designated platform for the Glacier Drop event.

2. **Input Your XRP Wallet Address:** Provide your XRP wallet address that was active during the snapshot date for verification purposes.

3. **Check Eligibility Status:** Follow the prompts on the platform to determine if you are eligible to receive the $NIGHT tokens.

4. **Claim Your Tokens:** If you meet the eligibility criteria, proceed to claim your share of $NIGHT tokens as directed by the Midnight Network.

## Conclusion

Participating in the Glacier Drop event by Midnight Network offers XRP holders the chance to potentially receive $NIGHT tokens. By confirming your eligibility status and following the necessary steps, you can seize this opportunity to benefit from the airdrop. Stay informed about the latest updates and guidelines provided by Midnight Network to ensure a smooth claiming process.

