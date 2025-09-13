‘Huge Breakthrough,’ Peter Brandt Says as Dogecoin Reclaims $0.30 Ahead ETF Launch

## Introduction

In the world of cryptocurrency, veteran trader Peter Brandt has weighed in on the recent rally of Dogecoin, highlighting the significance of the meme coin surpassing the $0.30 mark. This surge precedes the launch of the first Dogecoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), signaling positive momentum for the digital asset.

### Peter Brandt’s Insight on Dogecoin’s Rally

Peter Brandt, a seasoned trader renowned for his expertise in the cryptocurrency market, has shared his perspective on the current upward momentum of Dogecoin. The meme-based cryptocurrency has successfully reclaimed the crucial $0.30 price level, indicating a notable breakthrough in its value.

#### Positive Outlook Ahead of DOGE ETF Launch

The impending introduction of the first-ever Dogecoin ETF has contributed to the optimistic sentiment surrounding the meme coin. Investors and enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the ETF launch, which is expected to further bolster Dogecoin’s market position and popularity.

## Conclusion

Peter Brandt’s acknowledgment of the significance of Dogecoin surpassing $0.30 underscores the cryptocurrency’s growing prominence in the digital asset space. With the impending launch of the DOGE ETF on the horizon, Dogecoin’s rally is poised to continue, attracting more attention and investment into this unique and popular digital asset.