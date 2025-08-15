Hyperliquid captures 6.1% market share against CEXs, DWF Ventures reports

## Title: Hyperliquid’s Rise in Market Share Against CEXs, Analyzed by DWF Ventures

### Introduction

Hyperliquid, a decentralized perpetual exchange, has made significant strides in the competitive landscape, reaching a remarkable market share of 6.1% when compared to centralized exchanges (CEXs). Recently analyzed by DWF Ventures, this achievement underscores Hyperliquid’s emergence as a formidable player in the world of futures trading platforms. Let’s delve deeper into the key findings of the report.

### Hyperliquid’s Evolution and Strategies

DWF Ventures’ analysis, unveiled on August 15, 2025, traces Hyperliquid’s journey from its origins as an Arbitrum-based PerpDEX to its current iteration on the Layer 1 platform, facilitated by the transition to HyperEVM and the distribution of the HYPE token through an airdrop.

### Community-Centric Approach

Hyperliquid’s ascent to success can be attributed to its unique approach of eschewing early-stage VC funding in favor of honing user experience and fostering a vibrant community organically. By allocating 31% of HYPE’s total supply to early users via an airdrop, the platform has engendered loyalty and engagement among its user base.

### Impressive Performance Metrics

Since migrating to HyperEVM, Hyperliquid has exhibited exceptional performance metrics. In a notable feat, the platform recorded $320 billion in perpetuals volume and $87 million in revenue in July alone, representing a significant portion of blockchain revenue for that month. As a result, Hyperliquid’s market share vis-a-vis prominent CEXs like Bybit and OKX has surged to an all-time high of 6.1%.

### Tokenomics and Governance Innovations

The analysis sheds light on HYPE’s tokenomics, with a significant portion of trading fees allocated towards token buybacks. To date, the Hyperliquid Assistance Fund has repurchased nearly $1.3 billion worth of HYPE tokens, symbolizing a commitment to value creation for stakeholders. Furthermore, governance proposals are explored, emphasizing the platform’s permissionless approach to market creation, thereby fostering innovation without centralized impediments.

### Conclusion

In conclusion, DWF Ventures’ report affirms that Hyperliquid’s growth trajectory is underpinned by several key factors, including a successful airdrop, a robust community ethos, and a compelling product offering. As Hyperliquid continues its upward trajectory in market share, it is poised to further expand its influence, leading to enhanced buybacks and sustained buy pressure. Notably, these developments position Hyperliquid as a frontrunner in the evolving landscape of decentralized exchanges.

### Image Credit: Shutterstock

