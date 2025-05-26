Hyperliquid Hits All-Time High at $38: What’s the HYPE Behind the $13 Trillion Rally?

## Introduction

The decentralized derivatives exchange, Hyperliquid, is causing a stir in the market with its native token, HYPE, soaring to a new all-time high of nearly $40. This surge in price has been attributed to a high-profile Bitcoin bet reversal by a well-known trader, James Wynn, sparking speculation about the future movement of the HYPE price.

## Hyperliquid Price Surges to All-Time Highs

Amidst the excitement surrounding Hyperliquid, James Wynn, known as “moonpig” in the crypto world, made a bold trading move that grabbed headlines. Wynn placed a staggering $1 billion short position on Bitcoin with 40x leverage, risking around $50 million from his entire wallet balance via a cross-margin position. This daring trade came shortly after he closed a similarly substantial $1.2 billion transaction.

## What’s Driving the HYPE Behind the $13 Trillion Rally?

The rally in HYPE price has been fueled by media buzz generated by Wynn’s monumental trades. The market is speculating on whether the price of HYPE will continue to surge further or experience a pullback in the coming days.

## Conclusion

The recent surge in the price of HYPE on Hyperliquid, driven by the high-profile trading activities of James Wynn, has brought significant attention to the platform. With the market eagerly watching for further developments, the future movement of the HYPE token remains uncertain but highly anticipated. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in the crypto space.

