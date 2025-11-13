Hyperliquid Pool Sees $4.9M Loss Amid POPCAT Whale Market Exploit

# Hyperliquid Pool Incident: Loss of $4.9M Due to POPCAT Whale Market Exploit

## Introduction

Hyperliquid, a popular platform, recently endured a substantial setback with a reported loss of $4.9 million as a consequence of a whale manipulation incident involving the infamous POPCAT memecoin. The occurrence led to significant liquidations within the platform’s liquidity pool, creating a tumultuous situation for the affected parties.

## Details of the Incident

During the exploitation, millions of dollars swiftly flowed through various wallets within a remarkably short span of under an hour, exacerbating the financial impact on Hyperliquid and its stakeholders.

## Impact on Hyperliquid

One notable aspect of the incident was a substantial withdrawal amounting to $3 million in USDC by a single whale, further amplifying the adverse effects on Hyperliquid’s financial stability.

## Conclusion

The recent events surrounding the Hyperliquid pool and the significant loss of $4.9 million underscore the importance of vigilance and robust security measures within the cryptocurrency market. Such incidents highlight the vulnerability of platforms to malicious activities, necessitating continuous efforts to enhance security protocols and safeguard assets effectively.

*This article was originally posted on CoinGape and sheds light on the key developments in the cryptocurrency landscape.*

