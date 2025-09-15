Hyperliquid’s USDH Launch Expected In Coming Days As Native Markets Secures Bid

# Hyperliquid’s Exciting USDH Launch On the Horizon

Hyperliquid, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency market, is gearing up to introduce its highly-anticipated USD-pegged stablecoin, USDH, very soon. This development is a result of a successful bid from Native Markets, who emerged victorious in the competitive stablecoin management contest.

## Native Markets Takes the Lead

Native Markets has successfully secured the mandate to oversee the rollout of the USDH stablecoin, following positive voting from HYPE stakers on the Hyperliquid platform. Despite facing some resistance and skepticism from critics, Native Markets outshined other contenders, solidifying their position as the chosen manager for this innovative stablecoin project.

### The Road Ahead

With the launch of USDH on the horizon, the cryptocurrency community eagerly anticipates the positive impact this stablecoin will have on the market. As Native Markets prepares to take the reins and navigate the complexities of the stablecoin landscape, stakeholders and investors are keen to witness the successful introduction of USDH to the digital asset ecosystem.

