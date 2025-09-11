Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin and HYPE to Launch on Kraken; Here’s All You Need to Know!

## Introduction

Kraken, the popular crypto exchange, is set to introduce Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin and HYPE token on its platform. This partnership marks an important development in the crypto space, as these tokens are expected to be available for trading upon launch. Paxos Labs, a reputable stablecoin issuer, has given its confirmation regarding this new listing. Let’s delve into the specifics of this exciting announcement.

### Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin

Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin is poised to join Kraken’s list of supported cryptocurrencies. This initiative opens up new opportunities for traders seeking stability and reliability in their digital assets.

### HYPE Token Launch

Kraken will also be introducing the HYPE token alongside the USDH stablecoin. This token is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the crypto market, offering unique features and potential for growth.

### Paxos Labs’ Confirmation

Paxos Labs’ endorsement of Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin and HYPE token listing on Kraken adds credibility and trust to this upcoming trading pair. As an established stablecoin issuer, Paxos Labs’ support further validates the potential of these tokens.

## Conclusion

The upcoming launch of Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin and HYPE token on Kraken represents a significant step forward in the world of cryptocurrency trading. Traders and enthusiasts alike can look forward to exploring the possibilities offered by these new additions. With Paxos Labs’ confirmation backing the listing, the future looks promising for these innovative tokens. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in the crypto market.