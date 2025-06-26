India’s Ruling Party Leader Suggests Bitcoin Reserve as US FOMO Sparks BTC Race

# India’s Ruling Party Leader’s Proposal for Bitcoin Reserve Amid US FOMO

## Introduction

With the recent establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve exceeding $20 billion by the United States, the crypto community in India is abuzz with speculation and anticipation. Pradeep Bhandari, the spokesperson for India’s ruling party, has stirred up a passionate discussion by proposing the adoption of a Bitcoin reserve in India. This proposal comes in the wake of growing interest and fear of missing out (FOMO) in the world of Bitcoin.

## India’s Response to US Bitcoin Reserve

India, known for its diverse crypto landscape, has witnessed an intriguing suggestion put forth by Pradeep Bhandari, a prominent figure associated with India’s ruling party. Bhandari’s proposal emphasizes the potential benefits that India could reap from incorporating a Bitcoin reserve similar to that established by the United States.

### Pradeep Bhandari’s Advocacy for Bitcoin Reserve

In an article published in India Today, Pradeep Bhandari shared his personal perspective on the matter, sparking discussions within political and crypto circles in India. His proposal reflects a forward-looking approach towards leveraging Bitcoin as a strategic asset for the nation.

### Impact of US FOMO on Bitcoin Race

The establishment of the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve has intensified the global competition and interest in accumulating Bitcoin reserves. This move has not only raised the profile of Bitcoin as a valuable digital asset but has also triggered a competitive race among countries to secure their positions in the evolving crypto economy.

## Conclusion

As India’s ruling party leader, Pradeep Bhandari, advocates for the adoption of a Bitcoin reserve in response to the US FOMO surrounding Bitcoin, the crypto landscape in India stands at a critical juncture. The proposal signifies a potential shift in India’s approach towards embracing cryptocurrencies as strategic reserves in line with global trends. The evolving dynamics of Bitcoin reserves on a global scale underscore the need for proactive measures to harness the benefits of digital assets in the modern financial ecosystem.