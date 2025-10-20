Insider Whale Opens $255M Bitcoin Longs as Trump Confirms Oct 31 Meeting With China

# Insider Whale Unveils $255M Bitcoin Longs with Trump’s China Meeting Confirmation

## Insider Whale’s Move on Bitcoin and Ethereum

An intriguing market occurrence has emerged as an insider whale disclosed a staggering $255 million long position in Bitcoin and Ethereum. This revelation coincides with the recent announcement made by Donald Trump regarding his scheduled meeting with President Xi Jinping of China at the upcoming APEC summit.

### Insight into the Insider Whale’s Bet

The large-scale investment by the insider whale has stirred curiosity and speculation within the cryptocurrency community. With Bitcoin and Ethereum being the focal points of the substantial long position, market dynamics are expected to experience notable shifts.

### Implications of U.S.-China Meeting on Crypto Market

The timing of this significant investment aligning with the impending meeting between the U.S. and China further adds to the intrigue surrounding the cryptocurrency market. Traders and investors are closely monitoring developments to gauge potential impacts on the market trends.

—

In conclusion, the insider whale’s bold move in opening $255 million long positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum amidst the backdrop of the U.S.-China meeting highlights the intricate interplay between geopolitical events and cryptocurrency investments. This strategic maneuver sets the stage for a compelling narrative in the evolving landscape of digital assets.