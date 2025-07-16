Intellistake secures exclusive partnership with Singularity Venture Hub

# Intellistake Technologies Corp Partners with Singularity Venture Hub

## Introduction:

Intellistake Technologies Corp., a leading technology company specializing in decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain infrastructure, recently announced an exclusive partnership with Singularity Venture Hub (SVH). This strategic collaboration, reported by Finbold on July 16, signifies a significant move for both companies in enhancing digital asset operations and advancing their growth strategies.

## Partnership Details

Under this exclusive partnership, SVH will oversee digital asset operations for Intellistake, providing crucial support in security, custody, and treasury management. As a firm holding Swiss VASP/CASP licensing for trading and custody operations and Cook Island VASP registration, SVH boasts a robust foundation in managing digital assets and a track record of incubating successful projects.

### SVH Capabilities:

SVH operates an AI-Web3 venture accelerator with over $90 million in digital assets under management. The firm specializes in blockchain innovations, incubation programs, token launches, and real-world asset tokenization projects, contributing to a combined valuation exceeding $250 million.

### Institutional-Grade Infrastructure:

SVH leverages Fireblocks, a trusted custody platform that has facilitated transactions exceeding $10 trillion for institutional clients across more than 100 blockchains. This infrastructure further solidifies the operational capabilities of Intellistake in navigating the dynamic digital asset landscape.

## Positive Growth Outlook

The partnership arrives amidst a promising outlook for the global AI crypto market, anticipated to expand significantly in the coming years. Forecasts project a substantial increase in market size, with the real-world asset tokenization market poised for remarkable growth by 2034.

## Executive Perspectives

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, expressed optimism about the partnership, emphasizing its role in fortifying operational capabilities and driving growth strategies. Gregory Cowles, Chief Strategy Officer of Intellistake, highlighted the importance of having a reliable partner like SVH to support the company’s institutional-grade infrastructure needs.

Mario Casiraghi, Founder and CEO of Singularity Venture Hub, commended Intellistake for its forward-looking strategy and emphasis on integrating Web3 capabilities, underscoring the significance of this strategic collaboration in an evolving digital landscape.

## Conclusion

The exclusive partnership between Intellistake Technologies Corp. and Singularity Venture Hub signifies a pivotal step towards operational excellence and growth within the digital asset sector. With a focus on innovation, regulatory compliance, and high-impact market sectors, both companies are poised to capitalize on the accelerating adoption of digital assets.

