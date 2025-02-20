io.net unveils Co-Staking, a block reward platform for IO token holders

## Introduction

io.net has introduced a revolutionary feature called Co-Staking, which allows IO token holders to efficiently participate in block rewards without the need for personal hardware. This development aims to enhance network participation and streamline the staking process for both hardware suppliers and token holders. Let’s delve into the details of how Co-Staking works and its significance for the io.net ecosystem.

### Lowering Barriers for Network Participation

Co-Staking is designed to address the increasing demand within the io.net community by simplifying the staking process for hardware suppliers. This feature enables suppliers to onboard more GPUs with a reduced personal stake, while IO token holders can contribute to staking requirements and receive rewards without the hassle of managing GPUs themselves.

#### Connecting Token Holders with Suppliers

The Co-Staking Marketplace serves as a direct connection point between IO token holders and hardware suppliers, facilitating a seamless staking experience. Suppliers can post staking offers on the marketplace for IO holders to explore, thereby decentralizing the validation process and promoting broader network participation.

### Personalized Staking Experience

Co-Staking not only streamlines the staking process but also enhances the utility of the IO token and boosts io.net’s computational power. By lowering individual staking requirements, this marketplace encourages users to contribute high-performance hardware, thereby enriching the network’s capabilities. Suppliers can mitigate financial risks by spreading staking commitments across multiple contributors and customize co-staking offers according to their preferences.

#### Tailored Staking Offers

Once devices are set up and running, suppliers can create personalized co-staking offers, adjusting the stake requirement and block reward share. These offers can be listed on the marketplace or shared directly with potential co-stakers. Participants can leverage various filters to refine their search for staking opportunities based on parameters such as GPU or CPU model, staking amount, reliability score, and projected earnings.

### Conclusion

The introduction of Co-Staking by io.net signifies a significant advancement in network participation, ensuring that registered devices meet staking criteria and providing IO token holders with additional avenues to earn rewards. This innovative feature not only simplifies the staking process but also fosters collaboration between token holders and hardware suppliers, paving the way for a more inclusive and efficient staking ecosystem on io.net.