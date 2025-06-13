Is a 40% Crash for Trump Coin Price Imminent Ahead of $500M Unlock?

# Is the Price of Trump Coin Facing a 40% Crash Before a $500M Unlock?
## Introduction:
Official Trump (TRUMP) experienced a 5.6% decline on June 13 due to geopolitical tensions affecting the overall crypto market. Analysts have identified a bearish trend indicating a potential 40% crash in the near future. The upcoming unlock of $500 million worth of tokens might exacerbate this situation.
## Factors Leading to Potential Price Drop
### Geopolitical Tensions Impacting Market
– Official Trump (TRUMP) saw a 5.6% decrease on June 13 due to geopolitical uncertainties affecting the cryptocurrency market.
### Bearish Pattern in Technical Analysis
– Technical analysis highlights the presence of a bearish pattern, signaling a potential impending 40% crash in the price of Trump Coin.
### Influence of $500M Token Unlock
– The scheduled unlock of $500 million worth of tokens may further contribute to the likelihood of a significant price decline in Trump Coin.
## Conclusion:
The combination of geopolitical tensions, a bearish pattern in technical analysis, and the upcoming release of $500 million tokens raises concerns about a potential 40% crash in the price of Trump Coin. Investors are advised to monitor these developments closely to make informed decisions regarding their investments.