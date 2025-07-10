Is Bhutan Govt. Selling Bitcoin As Price Breaks All time high?

**Is Bhutan Government Selling Bitcoin as Price Breaks All-Time High?**

*Introduction:*

As the price of Bitcoin reaches an unprecedented high of $112,000, recent actions by the Bhutanese government have caught the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Speculations have arisen regarding the government’s transfer of 213 BTC from its Binance deposits, leading to debates on whether they are engaged in selling off their holdings. With on-chain data revealing a series of BTC transfers over the past couple of weeks, the situation has drawn interest from the crypto community.

**Government Activity Raises Questions**

The actions of the Bhutanese government have raised eyebrows as they have been actively moving Bitcoin holdings during a period of significant price surge. This has sparked debates and speculations about the government’s intentions behind these transactions.

**Price Discovery and Bitcoin’s Strength**

Despite the speculations surrounding the government’s Bitcoin transfers, the cryptocurrency market is witnessing substantial strength. Bitcoin is displaying significant resilience and has entered a phase of new price discovery. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring the market dynamics amid the ongoing price surge.

**Conclusion:**

The recent movements by the Bhutanese government in transferring Bitcoin holdings have stirred discussions within the cryptocurrency community. As Bitcoin continues to break all-time price records, the market remains vibrant with opportunities and speculations. Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving crypto landscape.