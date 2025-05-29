Is Meta Adopting Bitcoin? What’s behind Strive CEO and Mark Zuckerberg Meeting

## Introduction

The recent meeting between Strive CEO, Matt Cole, and Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has sparked speculation about whether Meta is considering adopting Bitcoin. This encounter occurred during the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, where Cole advocated for incorporating Bitcoin into corporate balance sheets. In this article, we delve into the details of this meeting and the implications it may have for Meta and the wider corporate world.

—

### Is Meta Embracing Bitcoin?

A video capturing the interaction between Strive CEO Matt Cole and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference has created ripples on social media. Cole, leading the Vivek Ramaswamy-led company with a focused Bitcoin treasury strategy post its merger with Asset, has secured significant funding to acquire a substantial Bitcoin reserve. This move emphasizes the growing interest in Bitcoin among corporate entities.

### Strive’s Push for Bitcoin Adoption

With an infusion of $700 million for purchasing around 10,000 to 11,000 Bitcoins, Strive is at the forefront of advocating for companies to follow suit. During the call, Cole underscored the importance of Bitcoin adoption, particularly citing concerns about global debt escalation and currency devaluation as motivating factors for corporations to reevaluate their financial strategies.

### The Dialogue Between Cole and Zuckerberg

Cole’s outreach to Zuckerberg aimed to persuade Meta to consider integrating Bitcoin into its financial framework. By positioning Bitcoin as advantageous for corporations, Cole highlighted the potential benefits of embracing this digital currency. The meeting between these two CEOs signifies a pivotal moment in the discourse surrounding digital assets in the corporate realm.

### Conclusion

The convergence of Strive CEO Matt Cole’s proactive stance on Bitcoin adoption and the engagement with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hints at a potential shift in the financial landscape. As the dialogue around Bitcoin’s role in corporate finance evolves, this meeting serves as a catalyst for reimagining traditional financial paradigms. Stay tuned for further updates on Meta’s stance on Bitcoin adoption and its implications for the business community.