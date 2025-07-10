Is Ripple Becoming the MicroStrategy of XRP? Analyst Predicts 12-Month Shift

**Introduction:**

Ripple’s progress towards becoming a leading blockchain and cross-border payments system has been marked by new milestones. As the spotlight increasingly shines on XRP amidst the company’s advancements, concerns have arisen regarding Ripple’s significant XRP holdings. A notable crypto analyst and Bitwise CEO has suggested a potential 12-month shift in the company’s trajectory.

—

### Unveiling Ripple’s Path to Prominence

#### The XRP Focus: Expert Concerns

The attention on XRP grows in tandem with Ripple’s progress, stirring concerns among experts about the firm’s substantial XRP holdings.

#### Analyst’s Insight: A Comparison to MicroStrategy

A distinguished crypto analyst and Bitwise CEO raises the question: Is Ripple following in the footsteps of MicroStrategy, potentially indicating a transformative 12-month shift for the company?

—

**Conclusion:**

Ripple’s journey towards becoming the MicroStrategy of XRP holds promise for a significant transformation within the next year. As the company navigates the implications of its growing XRP dominance, the crypto industry awaits the outcomes with anticipation.