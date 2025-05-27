Is Trump Coin Price Doomed to Disappear Into Irrelevance After Crypto Dinner?

# Is the Future of Trump Coin Price in Jeopardy Post Crypto Dinner?

## Introduction

After an exclusive crypto dinner event for Trump coin holders, the price of Trump Coin took a significant hit of 20% due to whale sell-offs. This unexpected crash has raised concerns among investors about the future trajectory of the meme coin.

### The Fallout of Widespread Whale Sell-off

Following the highly anticipated crypto dinner, the meme coin experienced a sharp decline in value, signaling a possible case of ‘buy the rumor, sell the news.’ Despite an initial 43% surge in value from $9.10 to $16.43 after the event was announced on May 23, 2025, the subsequent drop in price has left many questioning the motives behind the sell-offs.

### Insider Profit-Taking or Market Correction?

Speculation arose as blockchain data unveiled that large wallets associated with Trump Coin swiftly offloaded substantial amounts in the aftermath of the dinner. This mass exodus from the token suggests that the event might have served as a peak rather than a fresh opportunity for growth.

## Insights from SOL Scan Data

According to findings from SOL Scan, a platform that tracks blockchain transactions, only a fraction of the wallets eligible for VIP access to the dinner…

## Conclusion

The recent events surrounding Trump Coin Price post the exclusive crypto dinner have stirred up uncertainties and sparked debates among investors. The significant sell-offs by large holders have raised concerns about the coin’s stability and potential future performance. Only time will tell whether Trump Coin will manage to recover from this setback or face a downward spiral into irrelevance in the crypto market.