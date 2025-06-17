Is XRP Price at Risk of Crashing to $1.80 – Analysis

## Is XRP Price Vulnerable to a Drop to $1.80? – Analysis

### Introduction

XRP, a popular cryptocurrency, is currently trading at $2.19 on June 17, with a recent increase of 5.2% over the past four days. However, despite this upward movement, concerns about XRP’s price trend persist. This article delves into the analysis of XRP’s price movements and potential risks of a significant drop to $1.80.

### Technical Analysis Signals Risk of Decline

Two key technical patterns are influencing XRP’s price outlook. The first pattern, observed on the shorter four-hour timeframe, indicates a potential downward movement. The second pattern, visible on the higher daily timeframe, further supports the notion that XRP could face a drop towards the $1.80 mark.

### Conclusion

While XRP has experienced a recent price surge, technical analysis suggests that the cryptocurrency may be susceptible to a decline towards $1.80. Investors and traders should closely monitor these patterns to make informed decisions regarding their XRP holdings.

