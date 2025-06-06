## Introduction

In the world of cryptocurrencies, XRP has been experiencing a rollercoaster ride in terms of its price value. Recently, after a significant drop in its value from the swing high of $2.62 on May 13, XRP is now hovering around $2.13. The question arises – is XRP at risk of losing the crucial $2 mark? Let’s delve deeper into the analysis.

### XRP Price Analysis

Despite the recent plummet and fluctuations, XRP has shown a marginal increase of 2.35% as of June 6. This uptick in price brings optimism to investors. However, the looming concern remains – can this recovery rally be sustained in the long run?

#### Technical Analysis

Analyzing the 12-hour XRP price chart provides insights into the current market sentiment and potential future trends. Traders and enthusiasts are closely monitoring whether XRP will maintain its stronghold above the psychological barrier of $2 or succumb to downward pressure.

## Conclusion

The volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, especially XRP, continues to keep investors on their toes. The current price of XRP at $2.13 reflects the ongoing battle between bulls and bears. The question of whether XRP will retain or lose the $2 threshold remains pivotal for traders and the overall market sentiment. Stay tuned for further updates on XRP’s price movements.

*The post Is XRP Price at Risk of Losing $2? originally appeared on CoinGape.*