# Jack Dorsey Pitches Bitcoin to Elon Musk Amid Controversy Over ‘Beautiful Bill’

## Introduction:

In the midst of controversy surrounding the ‘beautiful bill’ and its implications on spending and the debt ceiling, Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey find themselves in a conversation about Bitcoin. This exchange of ideas underscores the importance of supporting alternative forms of currency.

### Elon Musk’s Stance on the ‘Beautiful Bill’:

Elon Musk recently voiced his concerns about the controversial ‘beautiful bill’, which seeks to ramp up spending and raise the debt ceiling. Amidst the uproar, Jack Dorsey brings up Elon Musk’s past endorsement of Bitcoin, citing his famous 2020 tweet that proclaimed “Bitcoin is my safe word”.

### Bitcoin’s Resilience:

Despite the ongoing discussions about the ‘beautiful bill’, Bitcoin’s value stands strong at $105,000. This stability is further bolstered by increasing support for the cryptocurrency.

## Conclusion:

The conversation between Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk highlights the growing significance of Bitcoin in the current financial landscape. As debates continue over fiscal policies like the ‘beautiful bill’, alternative currencies like Bitcoin offer a unique perspective on the future of finance.

