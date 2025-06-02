James Wynn Dumps Hyperliquid, Says Bye Bye to Perpetual Trading

**Title: James Wynn’s Exit from Hyperliquid and Perpetual Trading**

### Introduction:

Renowned crypto trader, James Wynn, made headlines after losing $100 million on Bitcoin bets. Recently, he announced his departure from perpetual trading and liquidated all Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens. Let’s delve into the specifics of this significant move in the DeFi space.

## James Wynn Bids Farewell to Hyperliquid

Crypto maven James Wynn recently made a pivotal decision to part ways with perpetual trading and bid adieu to Hyperliquid. This marked a significant shift in his trading strategy, showcasing a new chapter in his crypto journey. Wynn’s departure from Hyperliquid reflects the evolving nature of the DeFi ecosystem.

### Unstaked and Sold HYPE Tokens

In a bold move, James Wynn liquidated his entire stash of 126,116 HYPE tokens, fetching a substantial sum of $4.13 million. This strategic decision was executed with precision, as Wynn sold the tokens at an average price of $32.72 per token. Subsequently, he withdrew all USDC funds from the Hyperliquid platform.

### Initial Investment Recap

Wynn’s initial acquisition of the HYPE tokens took place on May 9 and 12, where he purchased them at an average price of $24.84. This initial investment amounted to $3.13 million, paving the way for subsequent actions leading to the recent liquidation.

### Conclusion

James Wynn’s exit from perpetual trading and liquidation of Hyperliquid tokens signals a significant shift in his investment approach. This move not only reflects the dynamic nature of the crypto market but also underscores the importance of strategic decision-making in the DeFi landscape. Stay tuned for more updates on James Wynn’s crypto endeavors.

