Japanese Gaming Firm Gumi to Boost Treasury With BTC, XRP After $38M Raise

# Japanese Gaming Firm Gumi Enhances Treasury with BTC and XRP After $38M Funding

## Introduction

Gumi Inc., a prominent player in the Japanese gaming and blockchain industry, has announced its strategic move to fortify its financial position by incorporating Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP into its core treasury assets. This decision comes on the heels of successfully raising $38 million in capital.

### Gumi Inc.’s Treasury Expansion Strategy

In a recent disclosure regarding its financial activities, Gumi Inc. revealed that it has acquired $38 million in funding through SBI Securities, a significant accomplishment in bolstering the company’s liquidity. This substantial capital injection has paved the way for Gumi Inc. to diversify and expand its treasury assets by integrating Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP.

## Conclusion

With the infusion of $38 million in funding and the incorporation of Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP into its treasury assets, Gumi Inc. is poised to fortify its financial position and drive further growth in the gaming and blockchain sectors. This strategic decision reflects Gumi Inc.’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets.

*This post was originally published on CoinGape.*