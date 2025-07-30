Jerome Powell Says Trump Tariff Inflation Has Begun, Bitcoin Crashes

## Title: Jerome Powell Warns of Trump Tariff Inflation Impact, Bitcoin Plummets

### Introduction

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent remarks during the FOMC speech have stirred concerns within the market. Powell’s statements suggest that the impact of Trump’s tariffs may lead to a surge in inflation in the near future, a prediction that has already affected the cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin.

### Powell Issues Inflation Warning

In his address, Jerome Powell highlighted the potential repercussions of the Trump tariffs, indicating that inflation rates are expected to climb higher over the upcoming months. The cautionary stance adopted by the Fed Chair has set a pessimistic tone among investors and traders alike, prompting a reevaluation of market strategies.

### Bitcoin’s Reaction to Powell’s Statement

Following Powell’s warning on inflation, Bitcoin experienced a significant decline in its price. The cryptocurrency market responded swiftly to the dovish sentiments expressed by Powell, with Bitcoin being particularly susceptible to the market turbulence. Investors are closely monitoring the developments in response to these recent events.

### Conclusion

Jerome Powell’s projections regarding the implications of Trump’s tariff policies on inflation have brought about a wave of uncertainty in the financial landscape. The subsequent crash in Bitcoin prices serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of global economic factors. It is imperative for investors to stay informed and adapt their investment strategies accordingly in the face of evolving market conditions.