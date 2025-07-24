Jim Cramer reveals the 2 cryptos he’s buying as U.S. debt hits $37 trillion

## Introduction

Jim Cramer, CNBC host and former hedge fund manager, recently shared his insights on the cryptocurrency market amidst the backdrop of the U.S. national debt hitting a record high. In this article, we delve into Cramer’s perspective on Bitcoin and Ethereum as strategic investments amid concerns about the country’s growing debt crisis.

### Jim Cramer’s Crypto Investment Strategy

Jim Cramer, a prominent figure in the financial world, has made significant comments regarding his investment choices in the cryptocurrency market.

#### Bitcoin as a Hedge Against National Debt

During a recent CNBC segment, Cramer disclosed his decision to invest in Bitcoin as a hedge against the mounting U.S. national debt, which has exceeded $37 trillion. He emphasized the importance of protecting his assets amid economic uncertainties.

#### Cramer’s Concern for the Future

Expressing his worries about the implications of the escalating debt crisis for future generations, Cramer highlighted his preference for owning cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. He underscored the need to safeguard assets for his children and echoed the sentiment that others should consider similar investment strategies.

#### Strategic Holdings in a Volatile Market

While known for his dynamic approach to financial analysis, Cramer’s recent endorsement of Bitcoin and Ethereum aligns with the growing trend of institutional investors entering the cryptocurrency space. He sees these digital assets as essential components of a diversified portfolio in light of increasing fiscal risks.

### Conclusion

Jim Cramer’s endorsement of Bitcoin and Ethereum as strategic holdings in response to the escalating U.S. national debt underscores the growing importance of cryptocurrencies in a turbulent global economy. As investors navigate complex financial landscapes, Cramer’s insights provide valuable perspectives on utilizing digital assets to mitigate risks and secure future financial stability.