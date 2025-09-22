Jim Cramer slams crypto and gold as Bitcoin erases $1B in longs

## Introduction

Renowned financial expert Jim Cramer sparked a heated debate on September 22 with his comments on the state of the crypto and gold markets. This article delves into Cramer’s criticisms of the speculative nature of these markets and the impact of Bitcoin’s sudden drop on long positions worth $1 billion.

### Jim Cramer’s Critique of Crypto and Gold Markets

Jim Cramer returned to the spotlight on September 22, expressing concerns about the “endless rally of speculation” prevalent in the gold, crypto, and profitless company sectors. His remarks came shortly after a significant market shakeout, signaling a cautious outlook on these high-risk investment areas.

#### Crypto Market Turmoil

The crypto market bore the brunt of the recent market turbulence, as low-liquidity conditions triggered a rapid decline in prices. Within a span of less than 20 minutes, over $1 billion in Bitcoin long positions were liquidated, accentuated by thin order books amplifying the sell-off across various digital assets.

#### Conflicting Sentiment in the Crypto Community

While major cryptocurrencies like XRP, Ethereum, and Bitcoin experienced multi-day lows, the reaction within the crypto community was divided. Traders debated whether Cramer’s characterization of a crypto rally was accurate, with some users pointing out the prevailing bearish sentiment in the market.

#### Divergent Paths of Gold and Crypto

In contrast to the crypto market turmoil, gold surged to a new all-time high above $3,726 per ounce, reaffirming its status as a safe-haven asset amidst global economic uncertainties. Cramer’s juxtaposition of gold and crypto as speculative assets raised questions about their respective roles in investor portfolios and risk management strategies.

### Conclusion

Despite Jim Cramer’s warning against the speculative exuberance in the crypto and gold markets, the future trajectory of these assets remains uncertain. As market participants navigate the volatile landscape, the contrasting performance of gold and cryptocurrencies underscores the nuanced dynamics at play in the broader financial ecosystem. Whether institutional buyers will intervene to stabilize the markets or if retail investors continue to drive price action, only time will reveal the ultimate outcome.

**Source:** [Finbold](insert URL)