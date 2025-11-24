JPMorgan Faces Heavy Backlash from Grant Cardone, Jack Mallers, Max Keiser, Other Bitcoin Advocates

# JPMorgan Under Fire: Bitcoin Advocates Protest Account Closures

## Introduction

In a surprising turn of events, financial powerhouse JPMorgan finds itself embroiled in controversy as Bitcoin advocates mobilize against the bank, triggered by its negative stance on Bitcoin and its involvement with the Epstein scandal. Grant Cardone, Jack Mallers, Max Keiser, and other prominent figures have initiated a campaign against JPMorgan, calling for account closures and a widespread boycott.

## JPMorgan Faces Backlash from Bitcoin Advocates

JPMorgan is facing severe backlash and account closures in the wake of its public criticisms of Bitcoin and its alleged connections to the Epstein scandal. The move has garnered significant attention from the cryptocurrency community, with notable figures such as Grant Cardone, Jack Mallers, and Max Keiser leading the charge against the financial giant.

### Strategy and Bitcoin Advocates Unite

As tensions escalate, treasury firm Strategy has joined forces with Bitcoin advocates in urging a boycott of JPMorgan. The collective outcry demonstrates a growing movement within the cryptocurrency space to hold traditional financial institutions accountable for their actions and attitudes towards digital assets.

## Conclusion

The standoff between JPMorgan and Bitcoin advocates marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over the role of traditional banks in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As the controversy unfolds, the response from both sides will shape the future dynamics between financial institutions and the burgeoning digital asset landscape. Stay tuned for further developments as the battle for Bitcoin’s acceptance rages on.