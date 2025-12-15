JPMorgan launches first-ever tokenized money market fund on Ethereum

## Introduction

JPMorgan, a prominent American banking giant, has delved into the blockchain space by unveiling its pioneering tokenized money market fund on Ethereum. This innovative initiative is set to revolutionize traditional asset management practices by leveraging blockchain technology. Let’s delve deeper into this groundbreaking development.

### JPMorgan’s Tokenized Money Market Fund on Ethereum

JPMorgan Asset Management, a behemoth overseeing $4 trillion in assets, has introduced its first-ever tokenized money market fund on the Ethereum blockchain. The fund, named the My OnChain Net Yield Fund, is spearheaded by JPMorgan and will be initially funded with $100 million of the institution’s own capital before being opened to external investors on December 16.

#### Features of the Fund

– The My OnChain Net Yield Fund is a private fund developed on JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Assets tokenization platform.

– Qualified investors, including individuals with a minimum of $5 million in investable assets and institutions with at least $25 million, can access this groundbreaking fund.

– The minimum investment threshold stands at $1 million, ensuring exclusivity for high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

### Genesis Act and Wall Street’s Embrace of Tokenization

The launch of this innovative fund aligns with the broader trend in the financial industry towards tokenization, spurred by the regulatory framework established by the Genesis Act earlier this year. This legislation lays the groundwork for stablecoins and promotes the exploration of blockchain-based versions of traditional financial products.

#### Tokenized Money Market Fund Mechanics

– Investors gain access to the fund through JPMorgan’s Morgan Money platform, enabling the issuance of digital tokens representing their stake in the fund.

– The fund mimics traditional money market structures, investing in low-risk, short-term debt instruments that typically yield higher returns than conventional bank accounts.

– Interest accrues daily, and dividends are computed continuously, offering investors a transparent and efficient investment experience.

– Subscriptions and redemptions can be facilitated using either cash or USDC, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle.

## Conclusion

JPMorgan’s foray into tokenized money market funds on the Ethereum blockchain signals a pivotal moment in the evolution of traditional asset management. By embracing blockchain technology, JPMorgan is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the financial industry, catering to the growing demand for innovative financial products. This groundbreaking step underscores the increasing institutional interest in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, setting the stage for a transformative future in asset management.