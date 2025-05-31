Jupiter and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Sign Partnership for Dual Listing of Shares

## Introduction

Jupiter, a leading entity in the world of equities and blockchain technology, has recently formed an innovative partnership with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange to facilitate the dual listing of shares. This collaboration marks a significant move towards tokenizing traditional assets and bringing them onto blockchain platforms like Solana.

### Equities on Blockchain: A New Frontier

The increasing popularity of web3 technologies has sparked a revolution in capital markets, particularly in the realm of equities. Platforms like Kraken, Backed, and Solana Foundation have already made strides in tokenizing US stocks and ETFs through initiatives like xstocks.

### Dual Listing Mechanism: A Game-Changer for Companies

Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jupiter and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, companies listed on either exchange now have the opportunity to pursue dual listing. This means that companies can opt for the traditional method of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) while also issuing tokenized stocks on the Solana blockchain.

## Equities to Get Dual Listings – On Solana and on Exchange

The collaborative effort between AIX, Intebix, Solana, and Jupiter aims to revolutionize the way companies access capital markets. Intebix, a prominent tokenization platform, along with the Solana Foundation and Jupiter, will spearhead initiatives to navigate the regulatory and technical aspects of dual listings.

## Conclusion

The partnership between Jupiter and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange signifies a significant step towards leveraging blockchain technology for dual listings of shares. By embracing this innovative approach, companies can now explore new avenues for fundraising and market access, ushering in a new era of financial opportunities.