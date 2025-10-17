## Title:

Just In: 21Shares Seeks Approval for 2x HYPE ETF to Enhance Exposure to Hyperliquid

## Introduction:

In a recent move, 21Shares has submitted an application to the US SEC for a 2x HYPE ETF, which aims to amplify exposure to the Hyperliquid Index by providing double the daily returns. This venture expands the DeFi product range offered by 21Shares.

### 21Shares’ Filing for 2x HYPE ETF

21Shares has officially lodged a request with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a 2x HYPE ETF. The proposed leveraged fund seeks to provide investors with twice the daily returns of the Hyperliquid Index.

### Strengthening Hyperliquid Exposure

The 2x HYPE ETF filing by 21Shares is a strategic move to further enhance exposure to Hyperliquid assets for investors. This initiative follows similar efforts by various asset managers in introducing innovative product offerings in the market.

## Conclusion:

The application by 21Shares for the 2x HYPE ETF signifies a significant step towards diversifying DeFi product offerings and catering to the evolving needs of investors seeking amplified exposure to the Hyperliquid Index. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development!

[The post Just In: 21Shares Applies for 2x HYPE ETF to Double Exposure to Hyperliquid appeared first on CoinGape.]