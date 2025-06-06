Just In: ARK Invest Purchases $373M Circle Shares on IPO Day

—

## Introduction

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest made a significant investment of $373.4 million in Circle during the stablecoin issuer’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. This substantial move by Wood’s investment firm involved acquiring 4,486,560 shares through its Innovation (ARKK), Next Generation Internet (ARKW), and Fintech Innovation (ARKF) funds. The infusion of $373 million from ARK Invest is expected to fuel Circle’s growth ambitions.

### ARK Invest’s Strategic Investment in Circle

#### The Significance of the Investment

#### Allocation Across ARK Invest Funds

### Impact on Circle’s Growth Ambitions

#### Path to Expansion

### Conclusion

ARK Invest’s strategic investment of $373 million in Circle on its IPO day underscores the confidence in the company’s potential and growth prospects. The funds allocated across ARK Invest’s various funds signal a diversified approach to leveraging Circle’s market opportunities, while the significant investment is expected to propel Circle towards achieving its growth ambitions in the fintech landscape.