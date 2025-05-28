Just-In: Metaplanet To Invest $50M in Bitcoin Via Bond Issuance

## Introduction

Metaplanet Inc. (MTPLF) has recently made a significant financial move by deciding to invest $50 million in Bitcoin through a bond issuance. This strategic investment marks a notable step in the company’s ongoing accumulation of BTC. Let’s delve deeper into the details of Metaplanet’s latest initiative and its implications in the cryptocurrency market.

### Metaplanet’s $50M Bitcoin Investment Through Bond Issuance

Metaplanet Inc. has taken a bold stance on Bitcoin, revealing its plan to inject $50 million into the cryptocurrency market through the issuance of bonds. The company introduced its 16th Series of Ordinary Bonds, directed to EVO FUND, featuring a unique zero-interest structure and a maturity date set for November 27, 2025.

#### Accelerated BTC Acquisition Strategy

In an official statement, the well-known Japanese investment firm, Metaplanet, declared the issuance of $50 million in 0% ordinary bonds to fuel its Bitcoin procurement. CEO Simon Gerovich emphasized the company’s commitment with a compelling assertion – “$50 million more BTC incoming.”

#### Expanding Bitcoin Holdings

Metaplanet has displayed a relentless pursuit of Bitcoin accumulation, evidenced by its recent acquisition of 1,004 Bitcoin for approximately $104.3 million on May 19. This purchase has skyrocketed the company’s total Bitcoin reserves to an impressive 7,800 BTC. Surpassing El Salvador’s holdings of 6,189.18 BTC, Metaplanet now stands as a major player in the global Bitcoin market.

### Conclusion

Metaplanet’s bold move to invest $50 million in Bitcoin through bond issuance underscores its confidence in the digital currency’s long-term potential. As the company continues its significant BTC acquisitions, the cryptocurrency market remains abuzz with anticipation regarding Metaplanet’s impact on industry dynamics. Stay tuned for more updates on this unfolding narrative.

